Richard S. Shineman Foundation supports OCO Youth Shelter

Karen Goetz (center), executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, presents Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite with a $50,400 grant in support of OCO’s Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter. Pictured from left are: Shineman Foundation Board Secretary Margaret Barclay, Shineman Office Administrator Penny Halstead, Goetz, Waite, OCO Board President John Zanewych, OCO Director of Crisis and Development Brian Coleman, and Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.

FULTON - For the past 31 years Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Homeless Services has been a safe haven for abused and maltreated youth in Oswego County. OCO Homeless Services provides 24-hour emergency services and shelter to youth. Through a supportive, nurturing environment that empowers youth to gain the responsibility and decision making skills to attain their goals and have a successful future. One of the most important aspects of this program is its Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter. Recently federal funding for the shelter was eliminated and has jeopardized the future of the shelter.

When the board of directors for the Richard S. Shineman Foundation reviewed the grant application to support the PATH program, they chose to award OCO a $50,400 grant in support of the shelter. “We decided to step up and provide OCO with some bridge funding that will help them keep the shelter open until additional funding can be obtained,” said Richard S. Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz. “We realize that if the shelter were to close it would be much more difficult for OCO to apply for funding. That, combined with the tremendous resource the shelter provides for our county, and the amount of youth it serves, played into our decision to assist in keeping it open.”

