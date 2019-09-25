WATERTOWN — State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie, has announced that she has secured funds to help with repairs to the Jefferson County Historical Society’s Paddock Mansion.
With the $50,000 Ritchie announced, the historic mansion’s roof can be repaired and other exterior improvements can be made to the building.
“Jefferson County is rich with history, and the Historical Society’s mission is to ensure people learn about — and appreciate — our rich past,” said Sen. Ritchie during her announcement. “By investing in the Paddock Mansion, we are ensuring people will continue to be able to visit this important historical site and learn about our past for generations to come. I am pleased to have secured this funding, and wish the Jefferson County Historical Society the best of luck as it continues to enhance the way the story of our region’s past is told.”
Built in the 1870s, the Paddock Mansion was the home of local banker Edwin Paddock and his wife Olive. When Olive died in 1922, the building was gifted to the Jefferson County Historical Society to be used as a museum.
The mansion is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In July, the Jefferson County Historical Society kicked off its effort to raise funds for a number of other improvements at the Paddock Mansion, including installing an elevator, as well as incorporating interactive exhibits throughout the museum.
