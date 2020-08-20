ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital was recently presented with a donation of $624.50 by Amy Rawson, a Casual for a Cause Committee representative from Northern Credit Union.
On the first Friday of each month, Northern Credit Union employees participated in a program called “Casual for a Cause,” which was started a few years ago to raise funds for charitable organizations or causes. Employees donate money to wear jeans and a logo shirt, and the chosen cause benefits from the proceeds that month. June was National PTSD Awareness Month, so the employees of Northern Credit Union chose to donate the month’s funds to River Hospital’s PTSD program, River Community Wellness Program.
