ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital kept its frozen fundraising tradition alive by once again hosting the Virtual Polar Bear Dip during the month of February. This year, the generosity of the community helped surpass the $50,000 goal with $68,396 to support the purchase of equipment for the hospital’s Emergency Department.
“The Virtual Dip was a way for the Hospital and Community to have some fun during a time when we need it the most, all while raising money for an important cause,” Stephanie Weiss, the hospital’s executive director of development, said in a statement. “The Polar Bear Dip has been helping River Hospital succeed for decades. By being able to host the event virtually again this year, not only were we able to keep the tradition alive, but we were able to secure the funding needed for new equipment for our Emergency Department. We are so incredibly grateful for each donation, dipper, judge, and sponsor for their unwavering dedication to the Polar Bear Dip and River Hospital.”
The proceeds are integral for furthering the hospital’s mission, and this year’s funds are earmarked for the purchase of cardiopulmonary monitors for two of River Hospital’s emergency room bays. According to registered nurse Mindy Hunter, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, the new Philips cardiopulmonary monitors will provide state-of-the-art monitoring for an increasing number of patients.
“River Hospital’s response to COVID has offered a good example of why real-time patient monitoring is essential to securing positive patient outcomes,” she said in a statement. “On a daily basis we find ourselves needing to monitor multiple patients at the same time, which requires additional monitoring capacity.”
Thirty-seven dippers submitted videos. Submissions were compiled into one video and judged on funds raised, dip technique and costume. The grand finale of the virtual dip was held via Zoom on Saturday. A recording of the grand finale and judging event is available for viewing online at riverhospital.org/news/events.
This year’s winners:
• Top Fundraising Team: Team ER
• Top Fundraising Adult: Justin Rydberg
• Top Fundraising Child: Katie and the Johnson Circus
• Best Dip Technique Team: Team Huguenot
• Best Dip Technique Adult: Justin Rydberg
• Best Dip Technique Child: Carson Brownell
• Best Costume Team: Sister Act
• Best Costume Adult: The Freezin’ Bee’s Knees
• Best Costume Child: Katie and the Johnson Circus
Judges included Wayne Strauss, River Hospital volunteer and former financial adviser; Lynn Brown, River Hospital board member; and Rebecca Hopfinger, Antique Boat Museum executive director. Alex Hazard, past Polar Bear Dip judge and local television host/community relations specialist at WWTI-TV, ABC50, emceed the event.
