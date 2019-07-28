ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital has officially surpassed its $4 million fundraising goal for its Hope + Healing Campaign and building project.
Announced on July 28 during the hospital’s annual Festive Evening fundraiser at Bonnie Castle, the hospital has raised $4,124,345 in community donations.
Stephanie Weiss, executive director of development for the hospital, said over 200 families have made multi-year pledges to the campaign, and hospital employees have pledged over $100,000.
The campaign, launched in June of 2015, involved the newly-renovated MacSherry administrative office building, formerly the Monticello Hotel.
In the next year, there will also be renovations done in the main hospital, including a new operating room on the second floor and an expansion to the emergency room. Additionally, there will be construction of a new medical office building on the hospital campus, which will involve removing five temporary building units between the hospital and the Scenic View Park that are used for a combination of treatment and storage.
Once complete, Ms. Weiss said the campaign will provide upgrades and improvements to almost every patient service.
