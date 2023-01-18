Rock Charitable Fund gives $115K to 10 St. Lawrence Co. nonprofits

Second Lt. Marjorie J. Rock, U.S. Army Nurse Corps, 1942. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Ten nonprofit organizations in St. Lawrence County will receive a total of $115,000 in grant funding through the Rock Charitable Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The funding announced by the foundation will be used to preserve local history, maintain churches and cemeteries in the area and support a local veteran’s organization.

