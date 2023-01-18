WATERTOWN — Ten nonprofit organizations in St. Lawrence County will receive a total of $115,000 in grant funding through the Rock Charitable Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The funding announced by the foundation will be used to preserve local history, maintain churches and cemeteries in the area and support a local veteran’s organization.
The legacy fund was established at the foundation in 2019 through a bequest from St. Lawrence County resident and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Marjorie J. Rock, who passed away in February 2017 at age 96.
“Given the number of requests and projects funded, it is increasingly clear that this fund fulfills an important need for the people and places of St. Lawrence County,” said Rande Richardson, executive director of the foundation. “We are continually grateful that this legacy entrusted to us is something that can make a difference not only today but for generations to come, consistent with Marjorie’s interests and intentions in specific areas.”
The organizations sharing the $115,000 in Rock Fund grant support include:
■ First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam received $25,000 to support improvements to its sanctuary roof and spires and to help with related improvements to the building’s soffit and eaves.
■ American Legion Champion-Hobkirk Post 420, Waddington, was awarded $16,200 to support the completion of a recreation area with a stamped concrete pad, patio door access, privacy fence, and exterior lighting.
■ St. James Church, Gouverneur, received $15,000 to help restore the large stained-glass window behind its altar. Restoration will come just as the congregation plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.
■ Galilee United Methodist Church, Oswegatchie, was awarded $13,000 to replace its metal roof on the main building and bell tower. Built in 1840, it is the oldest sanctuary in the Northern New York regional United Methodist Conference.
■ First United Methodist Church of Norfolk received $11,800 to support roof-related maintenance and critical repairs to its 150-year-old church building.
■ First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg was awarded $10,000 to support repairs to several damaged stained-glass windows and installation of durable, crystal-clear safety glass coverings.
■ St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, Norwood, will receive $10,000 to help restore its Good Shepherd stained-glass window, a Horwood-created window behind the church’s altar.
■ St. Andrew’s Church Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, was awarded $6,000 to repair the foundations of 16 monuments that date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.
■ Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, Canton, will receive $5,000 to support facade restoration and installation of new front doors to help complete a larger capital project under way at the TAUNY Center in downtown Canton.
■ Fairview Cemetery Association, Canton, was awarded $3,000 to remove eight deteriorating trees from its property that are dangerous to nearby stones and roadways.
