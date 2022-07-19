HENDERSON — When winter takes hold of the north country later this year, the 1820s cabin nestled on the property of the Henderson Historical Society will be in much better shape to weather the storms following the recent completion of the cabin’s new roof.
This was the first time the society has done a whole replacement of the cabin’s roof, previously having done smaller repairs as they were needed.
Prior to any work being done, the Henderson Historical Society had several appraisals to repair the roof with a material that would maintain the authentic look of the cabin.
Fundraising for the project began in the fall of 2020, with estimates around $4,000 for completion along with some money to set aside for problems that may have arisen, and the hope was to begin work as weather would allow the next year.
With rising costs through the pandemic, as well as unexpected occurrences and delays, work was completed earlier this month.
“We feel better now, especially going into next season since we don’t know the weather and stuff, that this is gonna last longer,” said Jon-Marie Pearson, publicist and trustee with the Henderson Historical Society. “We’ve really made sure that it’s gonna withstand and we used the original wood, careful to keep everything in line with the time period. For us, it feels wonderful; not many societies get the opportunity to have a log cabin from the 1800s.”
Following an electrical fire in the 2000s that burned the modern part of Eileen B. Pretre’s childhood home on Rays Bay Road, the 1820s cabin was discovered in the walls.
Mrs. Pretre and her husband, Neil, eventually donated the “Ray” cabin to the Henderson Historical Society in memory of Mrs. Pretre’s mother, Ellen Fitzgerald DeLaVergne.
According to Elaine J. Scott, recording secretary for the Henderson Historical Society, Henderson’s 1812 historian said the cabin was either built in Sackets Harbor by the military and then transported to where it was in Rays Bay, or originally built in Rays Bay by the military stationed at Sackets Harbor as a listening post or a hideaway for spies going up and down the Lake Ontario shore to keep tabs through the peek holes.
Prior to being moved onto the society’s land, the cabin was hidden under other building material for a number of decades, which helped to protect it. Due to harsh north country weather, the roof of the historic cabin was in need of repair. Aside from rain and snow, creatures like squirrels and chipmunks were wreaking havoc on the roof and using it to gain access to the interior of the cabin.
The cabin is used every year as a teaching aid for local fourth-graders to see what their ancestors could have lived in during the 1820s. It’s also the focal point of the society’s annual Heritage Day celebration, making it dear to the community.
“We do tours of the cabin because it is pretty much in the center here; Heritage Day kind of revolves around it,” Ms. Pearson said. “We have crafters and stuff and the tables kind of go off and circle it. There will be re-enactors, live music, food, entertainment. It’s our way of trying to bring the community together so that they can come experience history, see their neighbors and just kind of build that community up.”
Heritage Day will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the society’s 15th annual Henderson Heritage Day and juried craft show. The day will officially begin at 8:45 a.m. with a ceremony at the society’s Arthur Rice Memorial Flag Pole. The ceremony will end at 9 a.m. when the old church bell will ring, signifying the start of the day’s free activities.
Music will be provided by Tom “24” Ventiquattro from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and free raffles will be available throughout the day.
“We have a little bit more work to do on it, but we’re gonna hold out until after Heritage Day,” Ms. Pearson said of the cabin.
Though the roof is complete, there are a few cross beams that still need to be looked at inside, but these will be much smaller projects than the roof was. While it may stand out right now with a difference in color, the thought is that it will soon match the exterior of the cabin thanks to various forms of precipitation.
Projects down the line will include rechinking the cabin, reglazing the windows, replacing a few rotten pieces on the steps and on the railings and just filling some other holes that critters might be getting into. Chinking is the flexible material used to fill in gaps between the logs of a log home, like mortar for bricks.
With the smaller upcoming repairs, the society is hoping the community will continue to support the endeavors both financially and voluntarily. For the roof, a couple members of the Men’s Yacht Club, and a few other local volunteers, came and volunteered to help out, which Ms. Pearson said was amazing because then the society didn’t have to hire out for that.
She noted that if people would like to continue making donations, they would be very welcome and greatly appreciated.
“We’re just really grateful to the community because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. Historical societies pretty much run on memberships, which has been low with the pandemic,” Ms. Pearson said. “We just don’t have the funding without the members and their donations; they’re what’s making it possible to preserve this piece of history. Hopefully 100 years from now this is still standing, after we’re all gone, and people will still be able to enjoy it, see a piece of history since there’s not many around.”
