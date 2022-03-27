Rover Run 2022

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2022 Rover Run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego. Registration will be available online soon or onsite the day of event. Tickets range from $20-$30 per person. Participants can even bring their dog, but don’t forget their rabies certificate.
This 5K trail follows many well cleared paths in the woods. Join fellow animal and running enthusiasts for a day out to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society. A one mile family fun walk option is available for those who don’t want to participate in the 5K. There will be lots of activities for everyone including Law Enforcement K-9 demonstrations, family games and a barbecue style lunch.
Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s website at https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. People can also register the day of the race, but advance registration is appreciated. Shirt quantities will be limited. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
