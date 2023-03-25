Rover Run benefits Oswego County Humane Society

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host this years Rover Run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Breitbeck Park, 91 Lake St., Oswego. Registration will be available online or onsite the day of event. Tickets start at $25 per person. People can even bring their dog.
Lunch will be served and there will be other family friendly activities to participate in.
