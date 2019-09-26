OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2019 Rover Run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.
Registration is available online or on site the day of event. Tickets start at $25 per person. People can even bring their dog.
This is the only 5K trail run in New York state.
Join fellow animal enthusiasts and running enthusiasts for a day out to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society. There will be lots of activities for everyone including dog agility demonstrations, the New York State Police K9 Unit and colorful face painting.
Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s website at https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. Advance registration is appreciated.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.