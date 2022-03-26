Rummage sale at Fulton church

FULTON - The Fulton First United Methodist Church will hold a rummage/bake sale and luncheon from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 1 and 2.
A wide variety of items will be for sale.
The facility is handicap accessible. Fulton First UMC is located at 1408 state Route 176, across from the junior high school.
For more information, call 315-592-7347, the church Facebook page, or visit www.fultonfumc.org.
