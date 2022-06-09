SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Arts Center will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 119 W. Main St., as it begins its 15th year of operation at the historic Samuel F. Hooker House.
The gallery has a new look this year, with freshly painted interior gallery rooms along with studio and gift shop improvements.
The center’s headquarters was built about 1808, making it one of the oldest structures in Jefferson County. It’s the original home of Samuel Hooker, a descendant of a prominent New England family and believed to be the village’s first merchant.
The Sackets Harbor Arts Center, operated by the Arts Association of Northern New York, invites artists, art lovers and the general public to tour the gallery and class studios areas and to enjoy artist demonstrations and light refreshments.
The annual Sackets Harbor Spring Art Show will also be on display, with over 100 artwork entries, and award-winning artworks for viewing and for sale.
Members of the public, artists, and art lovers are invited to become members of the gallery. A special “two-for one” membership discount will be available during the open house.
The gallery has a wide selection of art classes for youth and adults and featured monthly artist exhibitions. The 22nd annual Sackets Harbor Plein Air Artists Festival scheduled for July 14-16.
For more information, visit aanny.org.
