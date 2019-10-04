WATERTOWN — From 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, locals and visitors will be welcomed at the Upper Deck Bar and Grill in Sackets Harbor to help finish off remaining beer and donate to a good cause.
All beer will be sold as donation only, with the proceeds going toward the Wreaths for Veterans Program, which raises money to lay Christmas wreaths over the graves of 400 fallen soldiers in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. There will be 13 craft beers on tap and several kinds of bottled and canned craft beers.
The Upper Deck Bar and Grill is the newest addition to the Boathouse family, and though it is officially closed for the season and will reopen in 2020, guests are invited to go Friday and enjoy a beer, sit by the fire, and play a game of cornhole — all while helping the Wreaths for Veterans Program.
