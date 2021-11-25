Coats being collected at Sackets Harbor bank

A sign welcomes visitors to the village of Sackets Harbor on Route 3. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets branch of Watertown Savings Bank is spearheading an outdoor gear drive to benefit the Sackets Harbor Central School’s backpack program.

The branch, 100 W. Main St., will be collecting new and clean, gently used coats for families in need. All sizes will be accepted until Dec. 20. Other outdoor gear likes hats, gloves, boots, snow pants and scarves will also be accepted.

