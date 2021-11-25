SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets branch of Watertown Savings Bank is spearheading an outdoor gear drive to benefit the Sackets Harbor Central School’s backpack program.
The branch, 100 W. Main St., will be collecting new and clean, gently used coats for families in need. All sizes will be accepted until Dec. 20. Other outdoor gear likes hats, gloves, boots, snow pants and scarves will also be accepted.
