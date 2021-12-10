SACKETS HARBOR — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, the Sackets Harbor Sons of the American Legion have raised funds and donated to the community in various ways. On Saturday, the organization will host yet another fundraiser to help continue doing just that.
According to Commander Mark E. Jessman, the Sackets Sons of the American Legion have donated $13,570 in the past year and a half to different community efforts, not including some odds and ends like a periodic $50 for kids going to soccer camp or to fund other activities.
“Some people just think the Legion unfortunately is just a good old boys drinking club and that’s all they do,” Mr. Jessman said. “They don’t see the money and the things that we do to give back. The Sons is obviously a support group for the Legion and we kind of do our part to help keep the ball rolling over there and keep donating and giving back to the community that gives to us.”
After the pandemic hit in March 2020, leaving many people stuck at home, the Legion didn’t have much business going, so the Sons took it upon themselves to do a chicken barbecue to raise money. With the Ladies Auxiliary purchasing the food, $3,000 was raised for the Legion’s general fund to help keep the doors open and lights on.
Working with some other locals, the Sons did another fundraiser and raised about $2,500 for the backpack program at Sackets Harbor Central School.
Knowing times were tough for a lot of people, the Sons decided to help out the local food bank and do a fundraiser for them. A local man affiliated with Northern Federal Credit Union donated the food so there was no initial cost. With donations and the fundraiser, the Sons raised the food pantry $4,200 which stayed in the Sackets Harbor area.
In October, the Sackets Harbor Volunteer Fire Department had to cancel a couple of its fundraisers, which Mr. Jessman knew the importance of as an officer in the fire department, so the Sons took it upon themselves to do a chicken barbecue, for which Watertown Savings Bank donated $500 toward the purchase of the food. When all was said and done, the fundraiser raised an additional $1,750 to donate to the fire department.
When a Sons member became ill shortly after his wife finished cancer treatments and with both on a low, fixed budget, the Sons put on a drive-thru pulled pork dinner and raised $2,120 for the couple. While these are some of the larger amounts the group gives out around the community, the Sons also give out smaller amounts as needed, helping whenever and wherever they can.
“During the pandemic, obviously a lot of people were stuck inside, a lot of people in the area didn’t have means to go to dinner or stuff like that,” Mr. Jessman said. “Some of these events that we did, we didn’t charge, we just asked for donations.”
The group is in the process of donating approximately $250 to the Sackets Backpack Program for needy families in partnership with Watertown Savings Bank. Sons members are also taking it upon themselves to buy coats, hats and mittens and donate them at the bank.
Rudolph Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Food items like turkeys, hams and potatoes will be raffled, with guests buying tickets and members of the Sons spinning a wheel to pick the winning numbers. The money raised from the event will go into the organization’s general coffers for various uses, as well as to go toward the purchase of a chicken cooker. The Sons hope to buy the cooker to be able to cook more chicken in less time for future fundraising endeavors.
The used cooker the group is looking to purchase costs $4,500 and, according to Mr. Jessman, can cook three times as much chicken as the Sons are able to do now in half the time. Now, the Legion has a stationary pot used to cook the chicken.
The hope is that by February, the organization will have enough money saved up to purchase the cooker. It is also raffling off a TV this weekend during Rudolph Night, which will take place after the parade and tree lighting ceremony during the village’s “Whooville” event.
In February, the organization will also have its annual winter barbecue.
This is Mr. Jessman’s sixth or seventh year being commander of the Sons, and he was an officer before that. He said that the Legion is always looking for people to volunteer. Those who don’t want to be a member or can’t be a member under the rules of the Legion can still show up and volunteer.
“Without different organizations giving back to their own community, I think it makes it tough,” Mr. Jessman said. “We take care of each other. If everybody just sat back and did nothing, it would kind of be a bland community and I really think most of our communities around us are fortunate enough that we do have organizations that do this. We’ve stepped up to the plate and kind of kicked it up a notch during the pandemic to kind of give back to our community.”
