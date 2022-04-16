The Sacred Heart Foundation’s board of directors approved $100,000 in scholarship awards at its March meeting. The scholarship committee reviewed applications from eight Missionary of the Sacred Heart provinces and awarded 88 seminary students financial assistance. This is the highest annual award that the nonprofit foundation has dispensed in scholarships. Since its inception, the SHF has awarded over $2.24 million in scholarships thanks to the generosity of donors who support the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance for the education of future priests and brothers of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart around the world. From left are Thomas J. Bruno, board member; Judy Pearson, RN, foundation board secretary; Mark Thompson, board member; Rose Busler, board member; Father Raymond Diesbourg, MSC/USA representative on the board and the scholarship committee chairman; Frances Calarco, board member; and Patrick Signor, foundation president. For more information , visit sacredheartfoundation.com. Submitted photo
