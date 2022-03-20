Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinners resume

OSWEGO - The signs of spring are a reminder that it is time to resume the Guest Chef Dinners of The Salvation Army. There will be six dinners through the spring, summer, and fall with the first one being on Tuesday, April 5, dine in or take out, serving 4:30-6 p.m. or until the food supply is gone.
The April 5 dinner will be provided, prepared, and served by members of the advisory board. The menu will be spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread and butter, and assorted desserts. Other dinners this year will be on May 17, provided by Springside at Seneca Hill; June 21, by Vona’s Restaurant; Sept. 13, complete roast beef dinner provided by the Oswego Zonta Club; Oct. 4, provided by the Press Box; and Nov. 1, given by Canale’s Restaurant. All dinners are on Tuesdays with dine in or take out service from 4:30-6 p.m. or until the food is gone.
There will be an increase in the dinner price this year. However, diners may purchase a sheet of six tickets at last year’s price. The tickets may be used in any combination at any of this year’s dinners. Ticket prices may be obtained by calling 315-343-6491 and may be purchased by sending a check payable to Oswego County Salvation Army to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. Tickets may also be purchased at any dinner or at the Center for Worship and Service, at 73 W. Second St., Oswego.
The advisory board of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps has organized 83 fundraising dinners since 2007. At least 7,750 individual meals have been served and more than $91,000 raised. The food is donated so all the money paid by diners goes to support the work of The Salvation Army throughout Oswego County.
The Oswego Corps, responding to ever-increasing needs, provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In February, the Corps provided 269 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 223 in Fulton. It supplied 41 Fulton households with groceries for 738 meals and 29 Oswego households with groceries for 540 meals. It also distributed over 200 loaves of bread and pastries. Fourteen families obtained low-cost food from the Food Bank of Central New York through The Salvation Army in Oswego. The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.
