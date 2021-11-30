MASSENA — An annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Massena returns this week.
The Salvation Army Radiothon and Toy Drive begins at 10 a.m. today at Ashley HomeStore, 28 Andrews St., and can be heard on WMSA radio.
“We have about $3,000 value in donations for the radio auction that came through. So, that was great support from the community. We’re going to have a lot of beautiful items,” said Salvation Army Lt. Nicholas White said.
He said anyone can drop in at the store to see the auction items if they wish before making bids.
“They can come on into Ashley furniture and check out the auction items — we’re going to be set up in the front window,” Lt. White said.
In addition to the auction items, the Salvation Army will welcome toy donations during the event.
“They can bring toys to drop off, and our goal is to fill the furniture store with toys,” Lt. White said.
The radiothon and toy drive is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Salvation Army, he said.
“It really helps us make sure that we can provide the Christmas (for families),” he said.
Another major fundraiser is the Red Kettle Drive, and Lt. White said more volunteers are needed to help ring bells and accept donations.
“We are absolutely looking for volunteers,” Lt. White said. “I’m finding it hard to cover all of our stands.”
Two red kettles are set up at the Massena Walmart Supercenter, and others are located at Big Lots, Price Chopper and JC Penney at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
The red kettles are usually set up and manned from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They’ll be out for donations until Christmas Eve.
“We can do one-hour shifts, two-hour shifts, whatever anybody has time for,” he said.
Lt. White said this year’s goal is $30,000.
“We’re up to about $11,000 right now,” he said. “We have a long ways to go.”
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 315-768-5154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.