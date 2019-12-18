WATERTOWN — A common sight in the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles and bell ringers have been a fixture for 128 years.
This year, the Salvation Army is reporting a decline in the amount raised through the Red Kettle Campaign as opposed to last year’s numbers. At the moment, the Salvation Army says it’s 24 percent behind last year, while the need remains the same or greater in the areas it serves.
In Watertown, that number is even higher, coming in at around 30 percent so far of around $55,000 raised last year, according to Maj. Karen Smullen.
“It might be more now because today is not a good day,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s just been sluggish, and we don’t really know why.”
One reason that could be contributing to the decline is the shorter ringing schedule. Because of the late Thanksgiving this year, there are five fewer days for bell ringers to collect donations at the kettles.
Ringing began on November 15 and will continue until Tuesday. Bell ringers go out each day during this time, except for Sundays and Thanksgiving day.
According to Maj. Karen, another reason for the decline in donations could be due to a lack of bell ringers.
“Some will come and ring for a few hours, but this year is cold so they’re having a harder time doing that,” she said. “A lot of our people called off today, too, because of the weather.”
Community donations during the holiday season help to support the Salvation Army in its efforts to aid more than 225,500 people in need across upstate New York.
With the Old Newsboys campaign having recently wrapped up, the organization’s second largest yearly earner after the Red Kettle Campaign, the Watertown Salvation Army saw an increase in donations, but even that can’t offset the loss from the kettles, Maj. Karen said.
“This is one of the reasons why we’re starting to do other fundraisers, we still have utilities to pay,” she said. “We also remain committed to continuing our food pantry, soup kitchen and kids programs.”
While the Salvation Army has noticed a decline in donations, according to Maj. Karen, the requests for aid have remained the same in the area, with about 310 families needing assistance from the organization.
With signs that make Google and Apple Pay available to passersby looking to donate at the kettles, Maj. Karen said a reason for the lower numbers could simply be the organization has yet to receive the electronic reports from those types of donations.
“Maybe people are giving in other ways and we’re not aware of it,” she said. “We might not really know until the end of January.”
In an effort to offset the loss, according to Maj. Karen, the Salvation Army is looking into adding another fundraiser along with annual pancake breakfasts, the August golf tournament and the June carnival. The next Salvation Army fundraiser in the area will be a pancake breakfast in April, she said.
Despite the lowered numbers, Maj. Karen remains grateful to the community for the support of the Salvation Army.
“I think it’s still great that those that can still give to us do. We really appreciate it,” she said. “The fact that we still do get a lot of donations shows that people know we are out here doing these great things in these communities.”
