MASSENA — The Massena Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive went beyond the goal set by Lts. Nicholas and Jennifer White, the local commanders.
By the time the kettles were put away for the year on Christmas Eve, they had raised 141% of the organization’s goal, bringing in $43,337.78 and easily surpassing the $30,749 goal.
“We can not thank the Massena NY community enough for their support,” the commanders said on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page. “This community showed up and helped us get beyond our goal. We are going to be able to bring Hope to so many throughout the next year. THANK YOU so much.”
The red kettles were set up starting Nov. 15 at the Massena Walmart Supercenter, Big Lots, Price Chopper and JC Penney at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. They were usually set up with volunteers stationed from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Whites kept the community updated on their efforts through the Salvation Army Facebook page. On Nov. 26, they reported that, in 10 days, they had raised $10,990.12.
“We couldn’t be this far without the partnership of this community between the dedicated bell ringers and the donors we are 36% closer to our goal for the season. Without all of you, we can’t do what we do. Thank you,” they wrote.
By the time Dec. 11 rolled around, the red kettles had raised $29,501.16.
“I am excited to share that we are almost at our goal. Now that doesn’t mean we stop it means we keep pushing. Just think of how many more we can help when surpass our kettle goal. Thank you to this community and surrounding areas for Helping to keep the Hope Marching On,” the Whites wrote.
Thirteen days later, the bells stopped ringing, the red kettles were put away for another year, and they had exceeded their goal by 141% to “help us bring HOPE to the community.”
