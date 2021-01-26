OSWEGO — Thanks to the generosity of the people of this area and the diligent work of the officers and volunteers of The Salvation Army the Christmas season was celebrated with an unexpected degree of normalcy.
The familiar kettles were out in many locations in Oswego County and, despite the interference of the coronavirus pandemic, $69,932.63 was contributed. Lieutenant Alberta Rakestraw reported that “It took 523 kettle volunteers working 3,060 hours combined with the generosity of many givers to exceed the goal of $65,000.” The funds aided the services during the Christmas holiday and will be used all year to continue meeting needs throughout the county. Additionally, 2,124 toys were distributed and many food items were donated and used for the Christmas food boxes.
Take-out Christmas dinners were served to 129 people by three volunteers working 12 hours. Food boxes and Christmas gifts were distributed in Fulton to 139 families of 501 members, 196 of them children. The numbers in Oswego were 173 families of 643 people, 335 of them children. In all, nine volunteers worked 60 hours to complete the packing and distribution.
Captain Heather Odom noted that “2020 was a very exceptional and challenging year for the Army but, thanks to our community donors and many volunteers, our Corps was able to deliver essential food and other services while protecting the safety of all concerned. We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped in any way.”
