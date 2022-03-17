Salvation Army to hold Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic

OSWEGO - The Salvation Army of Oswego County is continuing the tradition of providing services for people throughout the county. The Corps is holding its Sixth Annual Red Kettle Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 18, at Battle Island State Park Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. Golfers from throughout Oswego County and beyond are invited to register four-person captain and crew teams.
The tournament is scheduled for an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, snack, and lunch. Dixon Golf will be on hand to run the Par 3 and Par 5 contests. Prizes will be awarded, raffles and silent auction will be available, and there will be games such as long drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, putting string, mulligans and skin game.
For more information or to register a team, contact Salvation Army Major Heather Odom at 315-343-6491. Electronic copies of a brochure, including the registration form, may be requested from the major at, Heather.Odom@USE.SalvationArmy.org. Registrations must be received by June 1, at Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Major sponsorships and opportunities for businesses or individuals to sponsor holes are available. Sponsor names will be publicly displayed with signs on the course and promoted the day of the event.
The Oswego Corps, responding to ever-increasing needs, provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In February, the Corps provided 269 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 223 in Fulton. It supplied 41 Fulton households with groceries for 738 meals and 29 Oswego households with groceries for 540 meals. It also distributed over 200 loaves of bread and pastries. Fourteen families obtained low-cost food from the Food Bank of Central New York through The Salvation Army in Oswego. The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.
The Army depends upon free-will contributions as well as the earnings from projects such as our golf tournament and guest chef dinners to raise the funds that support our services to people in need throughout Oswego County.
