Salvation Army to hold Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic

OSWEGO COUNTY - Tom Brown, advisory board member and golf classic chairman, has announced that the Salvation Army of Oswego County will hold its Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic on Saturday, June 18, at Battle Island State Park Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. Golfers from throughout Oswego County and beyond are invited to register four-person captain and crew teams for a day that will help the Army to assist people in need.
The classic will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, snack and lunch. Dixon Golf will be on hand to run the Par 3 and Par 5 contests. Prizes will be awarded, raffles and silent auction will be available, and there will be games such as long drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, putting string, mulligans, and skin game.
For more information, brochures, or registration forms or to register a team, contact Tom Brown at 315-592-4988 or Tomybee46@aol.com, or contact Salvation Army Major Heather Odom at 315-343-6491 or Heather.Odom@USE.SalvationArmy.org. Registrations will be accepted through June 10, at Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Brochures may also be found at area golf courses.
