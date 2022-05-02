Salvation Army to hold Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic

OSWEGO COUNTY - Tom Brown, advisory board member and golf classic chairman, has announced that the Salvation Army of Oswego County will hold its Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic on Saturday, June 18, at Battle Island State Park Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. Golfers from throughout Oswego County and beyond are invited to register four-person captain and crew teams for a day that will help the Army to assist people in need.
The classic has been changed to a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, snack, and lunch. Dixon Golf will be on hand to run the Par 3 and Par 5 contests. Prizes will be awarded, raffles and silent auction will be available, and there will be games such as long drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, putting string, mulligans, and skin game.
For more information, brochures, or registration forms or to register a team, contact Brown at 315-592-4988 or Tomybee46@aol.com, or contact Salvation Army Major Heather Odom at 315-343-6491 or Heather.Odom@USE.SalvationArmy.org. Registrations must be received by June 1, at Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. Brochures may also be found at area golf courses.
Major sponsorships and opportunities for businesses or individuals to sponsor holes are available. Sponsor names will be publicly displayed on the course and promoted the day of the event.
The Oswego Corps, responding to ever-increasing needs, provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In March, the corps provided 380 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 172 in Fulton. It supplied 60 Fulton households with groceries for 1,296 meals and 68 Oswego households with groceries for 1,512 meals. It also distributed over 650 loaves of bread and pastries. Eleven families obtained low-cost food from the Food Bank of Central New York through The Salvation Army in Oswego. The corps offers families its Pathway of Hope program that seeks to prepare the younger generation for breaking the cycle of poverty.
The Army depends upon contributions as well as the earnings from projects such as the golf classic and guest chef dinners to raise the funds that support services to people in need throughout Oswego County.
The next dinner for this year is set for Tuesday, May 17, dine in or take out, at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, serving 4:30-6 p.m. or until the food is gone. The menu by chef Michael Cali of Springside at Seneca Hill will be chicken and biscuits, tossed salad, and assorted desserts. Serving and clean-up will be done by members of the advisory board and friends.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
