WATERTOWN — The Salvation Army will hold a chicken wing fundraiser sale from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 723 State St.
A dozen wings will be $10 and are available plain or with barbecue or hot sauce. The wings will be accompanied by celery and blue cheese and an order of fries. The wings must be pre-ordered by calling (315) 782-4470.
