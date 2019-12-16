WATERTOWN — Following a significant donation from the Car-Freshner Corporation to fund Samaritan’s Center for Women and Children, Samaritan has announced that it will rename the Center the “Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.”
Opened this past August after the third floor of the Pratt building at Samaritan was transformed into a facility for women and children, all women and labor services are now on the same floor as pediatrics.
Though Samaritan is not at liberty to disclose the amount of the gift, the hospital is grateful for the support of Car-Freshner, said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan.
A key feature of the new center is a new entrance for expectant moms on the Sherman Street side of the building. The center also includes a new labor and delivery area, with larger delivery rooms, and two special delivery rooms for C-sections.
“Samaritan is fortunate to have a strong, successful company like Car-Freshner located in Northern New York,” said Thomas H. Carman, president and chief executive officer of Samaritan, in a statement. “We are very grateful for their commitment to ensuring that our entire north country community has access to high quality care locally.”
