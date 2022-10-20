Sandy Creek Central School Dollars for Scholars will benefit from the 2022 Memory Wreath

SANDY CREEK - Each year the Coterie Club sponsors the village of Lacona’s Memory Wreath and chooses an organization to receive all the funds. This year the money will be given to the Sandy Creek Central School Dollars for Scholars.
Donations, of any amount, may be sent to Coterie Club treasurer, Sherry Glazier, 21 Maple Ave, Lacona NY 13083. Be sure to include loved one’s name and who they are being remembered by. Make checks payable to: Coterie Club.
