OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program.
Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members. The number of seniors adopted this year nearly tripled compared to last year. Deliveries will continue into next week with various community leaders participating, including Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
“We are thrilled to continue Santa for Seniors this year,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “The immense support the program has received from the community is amazing. Many of our participants will not receive any other gifts this year, so this truly adds joy to their holidays.”
Seniors were nominated by the community earlier this year. Nominators included information about the senior’s interests, hobbies, clothing sizes and suggested gifts that the individual may want or need. The seniors were then adopted by members of their communities, with OFA fulfilling delivery of gifts to each person’s home.
“This was the first year that we had a wait list for adopters,” said NY Connects and Caregiver Services Coordinator Elizabeth Weimer. “Every single nominated senior was adopted by individuals or organizations, and supplemental gifts were sent to us to go along with main presents. People have been very generous, and it is heartwarming to see.”
Gifts typically consist of basic items such as blankets, socks, word search books, mugs and clothing. Along with presents, each senior will receive a handmade or handwritten card. Participants who do not currently receive home-delivered meals and are still able to safely prepare meals will also be given a shelf-stable meal box.
This was the first year that seniors with intellectual disabilities participated in Santa for Seniors. This helps OFA’s work to educate professionals and the community on resources available through disability and aging services. OFA is a pilot county this year for an aging and disability grant, which has allowed the organization to strengthen its relationship with disability agencies and the disabled population.
OFA and NY Connects of Oswego County first organized the Santa for Seniors program in 2019 to help brighten the holiday season for older adults throughout the county who may lack support from family members and have limited financial resources.
For more information about the Office for the Aging and programming for seniors, call 315-349-3484 or email ofa@oswegocounty.com.
