OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program.

Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members. The number of seniors adopted this year nearly tripled compared to last year. Deliveries will continue into next week with various community leaders participating, including Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

