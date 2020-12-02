WATERTOWN — Here comes Santa Claus, and he’s teaming up with Blessing Boxes to help feed the needy.
The Jolly Old Elf will make appearances from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the same times on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Chestnut and Sherman streets to collect donations of food for the Blessing Boxes.
Robert and Gina Finn came up with the idea to draw attention to the Blessing Boxes’ efforts to provide food to those in need.
“It’s bringing a little Christmas spirit at these not so nice times,” Mrs. Finn said.
The need to fill the Blessing Boxes — small food pantries in people’s yards — has increased during the difficult economic times of the pandemic.
The 2-foot-wide wooden boxes sit on a post and are stacked with nonperishable food collected from the community.
Three years ago, Roman Espinoza, a retired Fort Drum soldier, started the Blessing Boxes when he was taking a Human Services class at Jefferson Community College.
There are now 32 Blessing Boxes in and around Watertown. The first one was put up in the front yard of his Chestnut Street home.
The box in his yard becomes empty of non-perishable foods on a daily basis. But someone comes in the afternoon with a trunk full of food to fill it back up every day.
While he suspects it might be a local organization involved in helping the poor, Mr. Espinoza is just thankful for the support.
“The community is just amazing,” he said.
As for Mr. and Mrs. Finn, he dressed up as the Easter Bunny back in April and gave out candy to children soon after the pandemic began.
As supplies last, they will be giving out small gifts and candy canes their friends and family have collected.
They are neighbors and longtime friends of Ramon and Mary Espinoza.
“We just want to help out with the cause,” Mrs. Finn said.
Mr. Espinoza got the idea for putting one up in his yard after he and his wife saw a story about them on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” several years ago.
He received national exposure from his Blessing Box efforts. CNN, Good Housekeeping magazine and Buzzfeed, an internet breaking news outlet, all did stories on him.
