NORFOLK — The news of a Potsdam woman in dire straits because of health issues, who is also facing the loss of her home, struck a chord with a local woman who banded together with friends to organize a motorcycle poker run and jamboree fundraiser Saturday.
The Motorcycle Poker Run and Jamboree to Benefit Susan Hale at The Coach Tavern, 3 West Main St., was created by Stephanie Trimm-Berry and Annette Peacock.
Registration for the event will be between 8 and 10 a.m. at $10 per bike, $5 per additional passenger, with kickstands up at 10 a.m.
The women read the Aug. 3 Times story about Susan N. Hale, who went to visit her doctor for a sinus issue only to learn that she had not just an aneurysm that needed immediate attention, but also a tumor growing behind her eyes. Mrs. Hale had a surgery set up for October, but had that moved up to the end of August because of the serious nature of the condition, her daughter, Heidi Perez, told the Times.
Mrs. Trimm-Berry said when she found out that they moved Mrs. Hale’s surgery up, she worked with others to have the event take place as soon as possible.
Moreover, at the same time Mrs. Hale found out about her health condition, she learned that her property would be foreclosed on by October if she wasn’t able to settle unpaid property taxes. She has been unable to do so since she has been out of work.
“To have a medical condition is one thing, but you shouldn’t have all this financial burden on top of it,” Mrs. Trimm-Berry told the Times Tuesday. “We read the article and we reached out to some of our friends and we wanted to do something. Somebody has to help these people. If it was me I would want someone to help me out, too.”
In addition to the poker run, a jamboree at the tavern will begin at 1 p.m. with a door charge of $2 per person and $3 a couple. Riders are covered under the registration fee.
Lulu’s Smoke house, 9355 Route 56, Massena, is catering the event and live music will be by the Matt Hatter Band and other bands to be announced.
There will be prizes, raffles, and 50-50.
The Hale family will be there and will participate free of charge, Mrs. Trimm-Berry said.
“I know her daughter-in-law and her daughter-in-law’s family,” Mrs. Trimm-Berry said. “We wanted her to be part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.