Jeannette Remp Sawyer and Kenneth V. Sawyer. Provided photo

BOONVILLE — Fourteen community projects and organizations that benefit Boonville, Constableville and Westernville residents will share $58,050 in funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation this year.

Support will help fund programs and projects that broadly impact the quality of life for residents in the three communities. Nearly two dozen organizations applied for grant funding in the sixth year of the grant program. In 2022, the Sawyer Community Fund awarded $52,100 to 15 community-based organizations.

