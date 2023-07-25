BOONVILLE — Fourteen community projects and organizations that benefit Boonville, Constableville and Westernville residents will share $58,050 in funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation this year.
Support will help fund programs and projects that broadly impact the quality of life for residents in the three communities. Nearly two dozen organizations applied for grant funding in the sixth year of the grant program. In 2022, the Sawyer Community Fund awarded $52,100 to 15 community-based organizations.
Established in 2018 as a geographic-specific fund to strengthen and enhance the communities, the fund has provided more than $250,000 in support to 75 organizations and projects.
The Sawyers, of Boonville, were passionate about the quality of life in their community, participating in many activities and volunteering with several meaningful organizations. Through the community fund, the Sawyer family established a lasting charitable resource that will forever impact these communities.
The following organizations will receive 2023 grant funding from the Sawyer Community Fund:
■ Constableville Library Association — $8,000 to help with renovations to the upper level of its building to create a new youth space. Grant funding will be allocated to help purchase new furniture, games, and electronics.
■ Erwin Library and Institute — $7,500 to aid with improvements to the basement, which hosts a variety of children’s programs. Upgrades include window replacements and a new heating unit, along with structural repairs and abate issues that have caused water damage and heating loss during winter months.
■ Boonville Cemetery Association — $7,000 to address several broken, fallen, and tipped headstones in the 166-year-old cemetery. Funding will be allocated to purchase a tombstone jack and hire an outside firm to power wash older stones.
■ Boonville Fire Company — $6,000 to purchase the last three portable digital radios needed to outfit all officers and comply with a required equipment update.
■ Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center — $5,000 to support art classes for children ages 5 to 15, a musical production for children ages 7 to 18, a drama program this fall, and a growing LEGO Robotics program for students ages 9 to 12.
■ Constable Hall Association — $4,800 to purchase garden benches for the grounds at Constable Hall. Up to nine benches will be placed near the community gardens and a trail on the hall grounds.
■ Adirondack Community Chorus — $4,500 to help with production costs of another musical revue in the Boonville area in spring 2024. The performance will be held at Adirondack Central School’s elementary building. Grant funding will support personnel costs for the performance.
■ Village of Boonville — $4,000 to help install a hydration station at Erwin Park near the splash pad to give residents and visitors a covered location for snacks and drinks. Funding will support material costs.
■ Lost Trail Snowmobile Club — $3,000 for new safety signage and materials to make trails safer. Enhancements will also provide more directional and business information to riders and trail users.
■ Constableville Volunteer Fire Company — $2,500 to help purchase a new utility truck to respond to accidents/events in inclement weather, help facilitate community activities, and transport members to training, education, and other functions.
■ Boonville Black River Canal Museum — $2,000 to upgrade its website. The museum plans a more modern site that is easier to navigate, obtain research and inform patrons and guests of activities. Grant funding will support project implementation.
■ Boonville Search and Rescue Association — $1,575 to purchase training kits for a two-day compass and CPR/wilderness/first aid course. Officials plan to partner with local boy and girl scout organizations to train up to 20 people from ages 13 to adult.
■ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) — $1,175 to acquire supplies to continue the basic income tax return preparation program that serves village residents.
■ Young at Heart Senior Citizens Group — $1,000 to provide meaningful activities and access to the elderly population residing in Boonville. The group delivers organized community activities and trips for local seniors.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.