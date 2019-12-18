school staff aids holiday fund

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Faculty and staff of Potsdam Central School recently raised $742 for the Potsdam Holiday Fund. Pictured are Emily Brouwer, left, teacher and Potsdam Holiday Fund board member, and Pam Yurgartis, Potsdam Holiday Fund president.
