school staff aids holiday fund

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.