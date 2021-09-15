SeaComm donates $25,000 to establish JCC Endowed scholarship

SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, recently pledged $25,000 to the Jefferson Community College Foundation to establish the SeaComm Federal Credit Union Endowed Scholarship. From left are Ben Foster, JCC foundation executive director; Leslie Bush, SeaComm branch manager; Ty A. Stone, JCC president; and Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm president and CEO.Submitted Photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.