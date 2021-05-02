OGDENSBURG — Thanks to SeaComm Federal Credit Union’s Pay It Forward program, each person residing at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg received a special gift last week.
Women in the building received a floral arrangement, while men received puzzles. Each resident also received a greeting card and puzzle book.
