SEACOMM Pays It Forward

From left, United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Ogdensburg Activities Director Larry Worden, Activity Aide Angie Dixon, Assistant Director of Nursing Alysha Troiano, United Helpers resident Jean Fiacco, Vice President of Operations Brittany Thornton, SeaComm Ogdensburg Branch Manager Danielle Uppstrom, and SeaComm Marketing and Communications Specialist Tyler LeBoeuf. United Helpers photo

OGDENSBURG — Thanks to SeaComm Federal Credit Union’s Pay It Forward program, each person residing at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg received a special gift last week.

Women in the building received a floral arrangement, while men received puzzles. Each resident also received a greeting card and puzzle book. 

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.