SeaComm donates $50,000 to Hope Lodge in vermont

SeaComm recently made a $50,000 donation to the Hope Lodge, Burlington, Vt. The funds will provide accommodations for cancer patients and caregivers receiving treatment far from home. Pictured, from left, are Keith Edwards, SeaComm board treasurer; Angela Putnam, Hope Lodge manager; and Wayne Duso, SeaComm board director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.