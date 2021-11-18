SeaComm donates to Urban Mission

Latest News
- Last Station campaign reports progress, plans tentative ground-breaking
- Area retailers ready for a new kind of Black Friday
- Reed considered to chair Jefferson County Board of Legislators
- Hurlbut honored as St. Lawrence County Woman of the Year
- Voters approve extra $25 million in spending for Indian River capital project
- Fire breaks out inside West Carthage barn
- High school soccer: Burgess accepts invitation from friend to return to IHC after 21 years
- Investigation underway in fatal fire that killed 90-year-old Morristown man
Most Popular
-
Watertown family says local foster care agencies retaliated against them, removed kids
-
‘You stole my daughter’s money:’ Watertown business owner confronts man who allegedly stole from her car
-
New owners take over Maggie’s on the River
-
Copenhagen school closed for the day
-
Un-Pleasant Night Inn: West Carthage officials unhappy with emergency housing situation at local hotel
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- 111 - AAA ABES
- Replace your roof with the best looking and longest lasting
- Looking for assisted living, memory care, or independent living? A
- FOWLER- HOBBY farm, house, 2 car garage, barn, 2 acres
- ANTIQUES FOR SALE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.