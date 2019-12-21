SeaComm Employees gather toys for tots

Employees of SeaComm held a toy drive to support the Toys for Tots program, Salvation Army, raising nearly $4,000 to buy toys for local children. SeaComm employees, from left, are Jared Hollander, financial adviser services specialist; Amber Brooks, senior accounting specialist; Virginia Mossow, training specialist; Jessica MacMillan-Barney, marketing specialist; Maggie Wilkins, payment operations manager; Paula Brown, member experience manager; and Scott Wilson, president and CEO.
