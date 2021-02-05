SeaComm gives $150,000 to hospitals

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 30. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.