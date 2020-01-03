Seacomm helps kick cancer with $22,500 donation

SeaComm, Potsdam, recently made a $22,500 donation to the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation. The funds will support renovations at The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, allowing families who receive a pediatric cancer diagnosis to spend time in nature in the Adirondacks. From left are Myron Burns, SeaComm board of director chairman; Karen and Jim Curtis, Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation founders; and Robert Santamoor, SeaComm board director.