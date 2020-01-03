Seacomm helps kick cancer with $22,500 donation

SeaComm, Potsdam, recently made a $22,500 donation to the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation. The funds will support renovations at The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, allowing families who receive a pediatric cancer diagnosis to spend time in nature in the Adirondacks. From left are Myron Burns, SeaComm board of director chairman; Karen and Jim Curtis, Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation founders; and Robert Santamoor, SeaComm board director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.