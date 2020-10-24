SeaComm pays it forward

Latest News
- College football: Syracuse has never been a bigger underdog than Saturday against Clemson
- High school roundup: Bearor becomes Section 10’s career wins leader in boys soccer
- High school sports: Beaver River cancels all fall sports after positive COVID tests
- One of two last gillnetters in the state has 300 yards of net stolen from Chaumont Bay
- PHOTOS: Silent procession in Dexter for Verizon worker killed on job
- Stefanik endorsed by 154 NNY farms, agribusinesses
- Carthage appoints acting water superintendent
- Stefanik holds large cash lead over Cobb in election’s final month
Most Popular
-
Seven arrested on felony drug charges in Massena bust; more arrests pending
-
Saving Roscoe: Ogdensburg woman drives to where alleged animal abuse was filmed, rescues dog from screwed-shut crate
-
Massena, Norwood-Norfolk school districts impacted by positive COVID cases
-
Surveillance camera gone, tree stand burned on opening day; owner says it was intentional
-
Two Ogdensburg men facing felony drug charges
Classifieds
- Notice of Qualification of NEXUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC Appl. for Auth.
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- JUNCO BREWING COMPANY, LLC
- 2012 CHEVY Malibu LS Sedan 4D, 2.4 L Engine, 100,000
- RED AND White winter potatoes, 50lb bag $14. Joe Miller
- Currently accepting Bids for SNOW REMOVAL for Winter 2020-2021 Coville
- FOUR MUZZLE loaders, 1CVA , and 3 Thompson Centers. Two
- MEXICO NICE 2 bdr upper apt. on Main St., $600.
- WANT TO buy- 2 row corn chopper, (315)244-6923
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.