MASSENA — SeaComm recently surprised Walmart customers by paying off their layaway balances.
SeaComm staff visited six store locations in the communities they serve and covered the remaining layaway costs for 27 customers.
The layaways were chosen at random, and the total amount paid by all SeaComm branches was $2,832.
This random act of kindness is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward program, and an effort to spread holiday cheer to local residents during a challenging time.
