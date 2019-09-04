SeaComm supports Seaway Fest Sep 4, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now SeaComm made a $1,000 donation to benefit the 59th annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival. Pictured are Alexus Foster, SeaComm teller, and Christopher Cole, Seaway Festival president. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories Community Giving Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News CHJC to hold foster parenting informational session in Pulaski 50 years past... Remembering Don McFee Child Advocacy Center breakfast to focus on sexual exploitation and trafficking Bazaar at St. Mary Appellate court rules in favor of the town of Mexico on half of appeal Fulton Elks ‘Cruise To End Hunger’ joins Catholic Charities ‘Classic Cars and Chicken’ Sept. 7 at two locations APW marching band Miles for Music 5K Walk/Run Lawyers say super majority vote was needed to OK Parish water district bond resolution Most Popular Massena man admits to child rape Newly certified EMT delivers baby in woman’s home Wait until hunting season begins before shooting deer Mexico man charged in kidnapping of Southern Tier woman Rare map uncovered in Potsdam museum Classifieds WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers. BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE . NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT. AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . AUCTION PREVIEWS Sun. Sept. 1st Real Estate & Contents Central AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial SEASONED FIREWOOD- FACE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.