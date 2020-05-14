Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Scholarship plant sale

MEXICO - Phil Kugler will offer floral and vegetable plants for sale in Mexico. On May 23, flower plants, hanging baskets, and vegetable plants will be for sale at TOPS Friendly Markets, in Mexico. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. One-hundred percent of all donations received go into the Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Fund which in turn awards a $500 scholarship to a Mexico Academy and Central High School (MACS) graduating senior via Dollars for Scholars.
All seeds that Kugler grows his flower and vegetable plants with are donated from Harris Seeds of Rochester, the same company that has donated the seeds for many years.
This year Kugler started many of his tomato plants several weeks early. By this point he has potted tomato plants, some of which are just about to bloom which means that the tomatoes will be ripe much earlier than usual during the summer. Kugler notes that these early tomato plants are helpful for the beginning gardener and also for the gardener who desires early tomatoes.
Flowers will not be the only thing hanging in baskets at Kugler’s plant sale, This year he has hanging baskets of cherry tomatoes, which are referred to as Cherry Falls. All total, Kugler has 14 different varieties of tomatoes growing in his greenhouse, from Roma to Brandy Wine. “I cover the spectrum on tomatoes and they’re all doing well,” he says.
When asked why he continues to do what he is doing; planting, growing, selling, Kugler answers, “Just in memory of Sean.” Sean Finney Kugler was a MACS 2004 graduate and the son of Kugler and his wife, Flora.
Kugler explains his passion for gardening as well, saying, “It was 1952, the first year I raised tomatoes and sold them. And I’ve been into gardening ever since. I enjoy it. It’s fun to see the stuff grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.