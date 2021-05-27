Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Scholarship Plant Sale

MEXICO - Phil Kugler will once again offer floral and vegetable plants for sale in Mexico. On Saturday, May 29, flower plants, hanging baskets, and vegetable plants will be sold at TOPS Friendly Markets, in Mexico beginning at 9 a.m. One-hundred percent of all donations received go into the Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Fund which in turn awards a $500 scholarship to a Mexico Academy and Central High School graduating senior via Dollars for Scholars.
All seeds that Kugler grows his flower and vegetable plants with are donated from Harris Seeds of Rochester, the same company that has donated the seeds for many years. From seed, Kugler works for months in his greenhouse bringing the plants to the point where he can offer them to the public in the springtime.
This year Kugler started many of his tomato plants several weeks early, which means that the tomatoes will be ripe much earlier than usual during the summer. “If someone enjoys tomatoes and can hardly wait, I have tomato plants blooming and ready to go into the garden,” notes Kugler.
If not going into a garden, the potted tomato plants may remain in the pots as well. “If someone has no room for a garden, or the ability to garden any longer, the potted tomatoes are ready to go,” says Kugler.
In addition, he will offer cherry tomatoes both in hanging baskets and in large container pots, as well as hanging flower baskets and assorted potted flowers.
All of the planting, growing, and selling continues year after year, in memory of Sean Finney Kugler who was a MACS 2004 graduate and the son of Kugler and his wife, Flora.
