WATERTOWN — The second annual “Community Cares” radiothon to support the United Way of Northern New York, which took place April 27 with Community Broadcasters and Westelcom, saw donations coming in from around the north country to support individuals and families facing crisis and netted more than $16,000.
The radiothon encompassed all eight NNY Community Broadcasters radio stations, reaching from Oswego to Massena.
According to a news release from the United Way, the 2021 radiothon raised $16,503, which will directly support programs and services that improve local towns, villages and school districts.
“I struggle to find the words that match my emotions; I am amazed at the passion shown by the on-air talent and the incredible generosity of the residents of Northern New York,” Jamie Cox, chief executive officer of the United Way of Northern New York, said in a prepared statement. “I’m also astonished by the collaboration between media organizations to promote this event. Television stations and newspapers did not hesitate for a minute to give voice to our charitable event.”
Top donors included State Street Market, Maggie’s on the River, Countryside Veterinarian Clinics, Jeff Powell, Jim Leven and Natalie Burnham. Donations can still be made by going to the United Way’s website at www.unitedway-nny.org/donate. Last year’s radiothon raised a total of $15,000.
Mr. Cox and his staff spent the radiothon day in the studio of The Border 106.7 with radio personality Johnny Spezzano.
“The -givenny effort has built phenomenal momentum over the past four years, thanks solely to Jennifer Hodge and her partners who have highlighted that brand to represent all that is dear to our communities,” Mr. Cox said. “I’m proud that we contribute toward the same vision and goals. You’re going to see more teamwork in the years to come to educate and inform our residents about the challenges that families face in our towns and villages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.