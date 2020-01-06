WATERTOWN — Created by Tracy Granger and Brittany Hancock, Happy Hair held its inaugural free hair-cutting event on Dec. 7 in West Carthage, where local hairdressers donated their services to children in need of haircuts.
On Sunday, the second hair event will take place at the Degel Israel Synagogue, 557 Thompson Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those wishing to contribute to the program are asked to donate towels for drying hair and board games to occupy the children while they wait their turns.
In addition, Ms. Granger is collecting items such as sample bottles of shampoo and conditioner to distribute to participants.
For more information on Happy Hair, visit its Facebook page at http://wdt.me/gZsHzT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.