WATERTOWN — After sending off the first round of essential goods to Ukraine, donations coming to Brenda H. Sipher and the team at the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors have more than doubled over the last week.
“People come in and say, ‘Oh, well, I only have a couple blankets to give,’” Lance M. Evans, executive officer of the realty board said. “But then you put all of those seemingly small donations together and you get this.”
Members of the church managing these donations, Volodymyr Vadyuk and Bohdan Movchko, loaded up the second round into a U-Haul Friday afternoon, bound once again for St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 207 Tompkins St., in Syracuse. From there, they will transport everything to New Jersey before being shipped overseas.
Having collected thousands of dollars worth of goods already, Mrs. Sipher, 75, is putting a deadline on the third and final round of incoming donations she will head-up: Thursday.
Monetary donations to help defray shipping costs are also welcome. Checks can be made out to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 207 Tompkins St. Syracuse, N.Y. 13204. Those making out checks are asked to put “Ukrainian Relief” in the memo. Physical items can be brought to the Watertown office of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, 210 Court St. For more information, call the office at 315-782-1322 or email help@nnymls.com, or contact Mrs. Sipher at 315-771-3194.
