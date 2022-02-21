OSWEGO – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered organization dedicated to raising money for children’s cancer research, will host its 16th Annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County at the Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center on Sunday, April 24, where, hopefully, more than 100 “shavees” will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving research.
Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five won’t survive, and those who do often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. Kids are special, and at St. Baldrick’s, they treat them that way. From its beginnings, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a future. That’s why donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $312 million since 2005 to support the development of childhood cancer treatments that are as unique as every kid. The April 24 event will include professional barbers and stylists who volunteer their time and talents, various raffles, 50/50s, lottery and gift certificate boards, and a silent auction.
In its first 15 years, the Oswego event alone has raised more than $865,000, and organizers are determined to continue their efforts until cures for all childhood cancers are found.
“Our 2020 event got cancelled a week before it was scheduled to happen, but we succeeded in raising over $68,000 anyway. Our 2021 campaign was virtual from start to finish, and we still raised more than $46,000, explained committee member Dan Witmer. “We’re optimistic about where the next few months will lead, but one way or the other, we’re committed to do whatever we can to help the children, families, doctors, and researchers who rely on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for funding.”
“This year we’re especially inviting fundraising teams to rally together, maybe challenge a rival business, group, school, team, etc, and see who can raise more money,” said long-time committee member Dom Pike. “Competition kicks in, and the next thing you know, everyone has surpassed their fundraising goals.”
The Fulton Police Benevolent Association has once again gotten off to a quick fundraising start. With more than 15 team members registered for this year’s event, their team shows more than $5,650 raised as of press time.
Shavees can register at www.stbaldricks.org and can receive donations by phone, online, or in person. The website also includes fundraising tips for all volunteers who register.
About St. Baldrick’s Foundation
As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick’s funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to innovative explorers who bring with them the promise of a future free from childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.
