HENDERSON — Participants in the annual ShelterBox Ride this year on Saturday, June 4 will be helping to assist those who have who have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, as well as those internally displaced in the country due to Russia’s invasion of the country.
Funds raised in the annual ride, sponsored by Rotary of Watertown, go to ShelterBox USA, an international nonprofit organization that provides essential shelter materials in response to earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and other disasters.
Shelterbox USA is now assisting victims of the war in Ukraine. Watertown Rotarian and ride organizer Thomas L. Deuson said that ShelterBox is experienced in supporting people who have lost their homes to conflict. Its teams have helped more than 400,000 people displaced by the war in Syria.
ShelterBox has also provided emergency shelter to people affected by complex crises in several countries.
In 2018, ShelterBox USA inducted Mr. Deuson into its Hall of Fame for his fundraising skills.
“Through the generosity of our riders and our sponsors, the ShelterBox Ride has earned over $107,000 for ShelterBox USA,” Mr. Deuson said.
According to ShelterBox USA, despite the challenges in 2021 posed by the coronavirus, the nonprofit served 140,000 people across 10 countries with emergency shelter and life-saving aid and hygiene supplies.
Each green ShelterBox is tailored to a disaster but typically contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, water storage and purification equipment, cooking utensils, a stove, a basic tool kit, a children’s activity pack and other vital items. Since its inception in 2000, ShelterBox has responded to 320 disasters in 100 countries and helped provide emergency shelter to well over 2 million people.
As in past years, the 2022 ShelterBox Ride begins at Bill Saiff’s West View Lodge, 13499 County Route 123, Henderson Harbor.
Registration is at 7 a.m. Ride length options are a 53-miler, at 8:30 a.m., a 25-miler at 9:30 a.m. and an 11-mile family ride at 9:45 a.m.
Pre-registration cost is $45 through May 21. The cost of the family ride is $30 per rider. There is no charge for riders under the age of 12.
New this year is a timed option for the 53-mile ride, set to begin at 8:35 a.m. Riders must add $10 for that option when registering. The cost of ride-day registration is $50. Active members of the military can receive a $5 discount.
To register, go to BikeReg.com or stop by at local YMCAs, or the Black River Adventurers Shop and ReCre’s Bike Studio in Watertown.
To become a sponsor or learn more about ShelterBox, write to Mr. Deuson at ShelterBoxRide@gmail.com.
The ride’s courses generally consist of gentle rolling hills along Lake Ontario and through picturesque farmland.
Organizers say all roads are in good repair and have low volumes of traffic.
