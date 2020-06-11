FULTON — Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Meals on Wheels program delivers more than 1,000 meals to hungry seniors throughout Oswego County every day. The program relies heavily on community volunteers that serve as drivers and see to it that each person on their route receives a healthy and nutritious meal.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic OCO’s Meals on Wheels program experienced an increase in the number of seniors that were in need of meals. At the same time, fewer volunteer drivers were available to meet that rapidly increasing need. While OCO employees were able to cover the majority of routes, there was still a temporary need for a driver in the Phoenix area. That need was quickly filled when the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department came to the rescue.
“When the COVID pandemic first began we knew that local agencies, especially those that serve seniors, would need some help,” explained Deputy Mike Gaita, coordinator of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer Program. “With schools closed our School Resource Officers were now assisting with meal distributions at the schools. This allowed for more flexibility with their schedules. Sheriff Hilton asked me to contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging and see if there was anything we could do to help. That’s when Aging Services Administrator Sara Sunday told me about OCO’s need for someone to deliver meals in the Phoenix area. We are always willing to help our community any way we can and this was a perfect opportunity to do so.”
When Sunday spoke with Christine Parks, volunteer coordinator for OCO, Parks didn’t hesitate in reaching out to Deputy Gaita. “Mike was wonderful! He was willing to do whatever we needed to ensure that the seniors we serve continued to get their meals,” said Parks.
The Sheriff’s Department School Resource program, the first of its kind in Oswego County, has eight deputies, seven that work within the Pulaski, Hannibal and Sandy Creek school districts and CiTi BOCES in Mexico. Deputy David Brown serves as a floater for the program and assists where needed. When asked if he would like to be the driver for OCO’s Meals on Wheels Deputy Brown was happy to do so.
“It has been a great experience,” said Brown. “Even while adhering to social distancing guidelines I am still able to check in with them to see if they are doing well, make sure they get their meal and give them a friendly greeting. They look forward to seeing me and since I usually stop the same time every day many are at the door waiting for me. It’s a pleasure to do and I look forward to seeing them as well.”
“Deputy Brown loves being a driver for Meals on Wheels,” added Gaita. “It’s an amazing program. It is an essential service for our most vulnerable population and the COVID-19 pandemic proves it! We’re happy that we are able to help and it’s a good fit for our School Resource Officers. They give a new meaning to the phrase ‘to protect and serve.’ In the schools they often serve as counselors and as role models for the students. When delivering meals for OCO’s Meals on Wheels program they are active in the community and interacting with our senior population. It’s community policing at its finest.”
“We truly value our relationship with the Sheriff’s Department,” said Parks. “We had a huge gap to fill and thanks to their support we were able to do so and ensure that our clients in the Phoenix area received the meals they depend on.”
OCO Nutrition Services programs are partially supported through grants from OCO partners: Oswego County Office for the Aging; New York State Office for the Aging; and the United Way of Greater Oswego, Inc.
